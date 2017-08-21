Mumbai bizman found hanging, suicide note blames duo for not repaying his loan of Rs1 crore

A 52-year-old man allegedly killed himself at his posh Andheri (West) residence on Saturday. Keshavdas Daaga, a businessman, left behind a suicide note blaming two men for borrowing Rs1 crore from him and failing to return it, said Juhu police.

Police said Daaga hung himself from his ceiling, but have not yet been able to determine the exact time of death. His family was not at home at the time. “His wife had gone out and his son was at work,” said investigating officer police sub-inspector Nagesh Misal.

Police were alerted after Daaga’s son returned home early on Sunday and found the body.

The body was sent to Cooper Hospital, where a post-mortem will be conducted. “We think that he committed suicide and do not suspect foul play,” said a police officer privy to the investigation.

The police have recorded the statement of his son and are investigating to ascertain if Daaga’s allegations are true. “We have registered a case of accidental death. Investigations are ongoing,” said Misal.