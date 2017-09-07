Mumbai blasts verdict, forex scam to air pollution: Top 5 stories of the day

While the designated TADA court pronounced sentences against five of the six convicts in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case on Thursday, the probe in the forex scam revealed the exporter destroyed the evidence.

Mumbai’s air was worse than Delhi’s in November-December 2016.

After uproar, Maharashtra minister’s daughter said no to the scholarship for foreign education.

Meanwhile, Sanatan Sanstha hit back at those attacking Hindu groups after the death of Gauri Lankesh.

The top five stories of the day:

1. 1993 Mumbai blasts case hearing HIGHLIGHTS: 2 get death; Salem, Karimullah get life; Riyaz Siddiqui gets 10 years in jail

The Mumbai court awarded death sentence to Tahir Merchant and Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan and life imprisonment to extradited gangster Abu Salem in the 1993 serial blasts case. Besides Salem, the court also sentenced Karimullah Khan to life imprisonment in the case while awarding 10 years’ sentence to the fifth convict, Riyaz Siddiqui.

2. Foreign education scholarship: Minister’s daughter says no; dept secy says son won’t withdraw application

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minister Rajkumar Badole’s daughter on Thursday withdrew her application for the special state government scholarship to study abroad following allegations of conflict of interest over the inclusion of her name in the list of beneficiaries.

Hiten Haria. (File)

3. Forex scam busted: Exporter who deposited ₹137crore destroyed crucial evidence

An exporter from Mumbai, recently arrested from a south Mumbai hotel in connection with a foreign exchange scam, has destroyed crucial evidence in the case. Hiten Haria deposited approximately Rs137 crore in foreign exchange and allegedly forged currency declaration forms (CDFs) to claim remittance for exported goods.

4. Mumbai air was more dangerous than Delhi in 2016, says study

Mumbai’s air was more dangerous than Delhi in the last two months of 2016, as it had a higher concentration of hazardous particulate matter (PM) than the capital.

The concentration of PM1 (smaller than one micrometre) was 45 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3) in Mumbai in December 2016, against 42µg/m3 in Delhi, found the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). In November 2016, the gap was narrow as Mumbai recorded 41µg/m3, against 48µg/m3 in Delhi.

5. Gauri Lankesh murder: No noise when Hindus are killed, says Sanatan Sanstha

Hindu outfit Sanathan Sansthan condemned the attack on Hindutva outfits over the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. Chetan Rajhans, spokesperson, Sanathan Sanstha, said, “Even before the investigation starts, many have concluded it was an attack on by Hindutva outfits. There is no noise when Hindus are being killed, but there is an outrage when those subscribing to communist ideology are killed.”