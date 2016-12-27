Mumbai-bound aircraft veers off Goa runway; 12 passengers hurt during evacuation

A Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight carrying more than 150 passengers skidded off the airstrip at the Goa airport on Tuesday morning. Though nobody was seriously injured, about 12 fliers were hurt while jumping off the inflated escape chutes used for emergency evacuation, said sources.

The Goa Air Traffic Control (ATC) has suspended flight movement until the stuck Jet aircraft is removed. A Bengaluru-Goa-Bengaluru flight scheduled at 6:30 am has now been rescheduled for 12:30 pm. This could lead chaos at the airport, as thousands are booked too travel to the beach destination for the New Years celebrations .

Jet Airways issued a statement confirming that its flight 9W 2374, from Goa to Mumbai, with 154 guests and 7 crew, veered off the runway while aligning for take off at around 4.10 am.

“All guests and crew have been safely evacuated. Few guests have sustained injuries during the evacuation process and medical assistance is being coordinated by the Jet Airways team and the airport authorities.”

Pictures taken by the airport staff showed that the aircraft’s landing gear had completely collapsed as it sat on its fuselage (body) stuck in the mud. A few photographs also showed passengers being rushed on stretchers for medical help.

