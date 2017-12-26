Mumbai-bound flight from Sharjah delayed due to weather conditions

Fog in United Arab Emirates (UAE) disrupted flight operations to Mumbai from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai during the weekend.

Passengers of Air India Express flight IX 252 from Sharjah to Mumbai were delayed for around 14 hours.

The aircraft, a Boeing B737, was to originally take off at around 2.55am, but off at around 4.30pm and landed around 9.30 pm. A passenger on board the flight said that the passengers were stuck at Sharjah airport with no facilities.

Passengers took to twitter to vent their anger. One passengers tweeted ‘We are stuck at Sharjah airport. No food, no room.” Another passenger said that there was no response from the airline even on its helpline number. The spokesperson for Air India Express did not respond to HT’s request for a comment.

Air India and Air Arabia are the only two airlines that have non-stop flights between Mumbai and Sharjah. However, sources said that Air Arabia flights returned to normalcy on Monday. Jet Airways and SpiceJet too said their operations to UAE were normal on Monday. Over a dozen flights going to Dubai from India were delayed or diverted affected on Sunday.

Flights to North India faced minor delays of around 15 minutes from Mumbai airport due to weather conditions in and around Delhi.

While Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (MIAL) said that the flight operations were normal, Jet Airways tweeted ‘Air traffic congestion in #Mumbai. Delays up to 40 mins on departures and arrivals are expected at Mumbai airport until 20:00 hrs.’

However, the airline denied that flights to and from Mumbai were delayed due to weather conditions.

Airlines said that operations from UAE will return to normalcy on Tuesday unless there is an unanticipated change in weather conditions.