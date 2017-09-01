Mumbai building collapse: 34 dead, few more likely to be trapped

According to the police, 34 people have died of the 46 who have been rescued in the Bhendi Bazaar collapse in Mumbai, as the rescue operations continued overnight.

The 117-year-old Hussaini building collapsed on Thursday morning at the congested locality, and rescue operations are still on at the site, more than 24 hours after the collapse. Fire brigade officials said that a few more people are likely to be stuck under the debris.

Thursday’s incident also saw six firemen and one NDRF person sustaining injuries. PS Rahangdale, chief fire officer of the Mumbai fire brigade said that two of them have been admitted to the JJ Hospital, and others have been discharged.