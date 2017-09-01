Mumbai building collapse: Dawood’s brother rushed out after he heard loud noise

Iqbal Kaskar, younger brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, stays next to Hussaini building, which collapsed on Thursday morning. He claimed he was at home when the incident occurred and after he heard a loud noise he rushed downstairs.

Kaskar said, “There was an explosion-like sound, followed by a swirl of dust as the five-storey Husaini building in his neighbourhood collapsed. I immediately rushed downstairs along with my family members and after ensuring they were safe, I rushed back to the spot.”

Kaskar then checked with the officials and found out that several people were trapped in the debris. He further said, “There are several buildings in the area which are very old, but the authorities are not taking any preventive actions.”

Kaskar said he has spent his childhood at Bhendi Bazaar and grew up in the area and all people trapped in the debris were his friends. Kaskar said, “I stay at Dharamvala building, which vibrated. Not many people lived on the upper floors of Hussaini building, but several workers resided on the ground floor.”