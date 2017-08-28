Mumbai building collapse: Death toll rises to 2; rescue operations ongoing even after 36 hours

After part of a building collapsed in Chandivli on Saturday, the body of Naval Naik, 22, was pulled out late on Sunday, taking the toll to two.

Rescue operations are still ongoing even after more than 36 hours. Fire brigade officials said incessant rain delayed work.

On Saturday, three people were pulled out from under the debris — Gaurav, 32, Tivandas, 19 and Bablu, 25. While Gaurav died, the other two suffered injuries.

“A part of the building collapsed, then a poclain machine crashed through seventh floor leaving the rest of the building in a precarious state. We are trying to cut down the machine. This will take time,” said Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer.

Mumbai fire brigade officials said the building was vacant and in the process of being demolished when the incident occurred.

There is still no clarity on how many people are trapped under the debris. Eye witnesses said they suspect at least four or five people are yet to be rescued.

The civic and fire brigade officials do not have information on how many labourers were working on the site.