Mumbai building collapse: ‘I am alive…come and save me,’ man WhatsApps from under the rubble

“I am alive…come and save me.” This is what Jaffer Rizvi sent to one of his relatives on WhatsApp from under the rubble of Hussaini -- the 117-year-old building in Mumbai that collapsed on Thursday morning.

The relatives showed the message to police and fire brigade and now efforts are on to save Rizvi and his wife Reshma.

Jaffer stayed in the building in Bhendi Bazaar with his wife and two children. His children aged 13 and 14 years have been taken to hospital.

According to Sayyed Rizvi, brother of Jaffer Rizvi, Jaffer spoke to their elder brother in the morning around 8am and they were to meet. But then they got the news of the collapse. “Jaffer messaged our brother-in-law on WhatsApp and we showed it to officials,” Sayyed told HT.

A multi-storeyed residential building collapsed in Bhendi Bazar area of south Mumbai on Thursday, so far 12 people are dead and 15 others are injured.