Mumbai businessmen booked for stealing electricity worth Rs1.5 crore

Two businessmen from Madanpura in Mumbai Central have been booked by the Nagpada police for allegedly stealing electricity worth Rs1.5 crore, according to a complaint by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) on Tuesday. In two more separate cases, BEST has registered two separate FIRs in Dharavi where electricity worth Rs39 lakh have been stolen.

On Tuesday, a raid was conducted by a team of BEST’s vigilance department led by R J Singh, chief vigilance officer, in a building on Maulana Azad road in Madanpura.

“We had received information on tampered meters and on inspection we found that electricity worth Rs1.5 crore for 70 KW load was stolen by the accused. A provisional claim of the amount has been made in the FIR,” said Singh.

SP vigilance, Girish Deshmukh said, “We removed all nine meters as they were interchangeable through several changeover switches. The electricity was being used for commercial laser printing office and had 7 to 8 galas.”

Last week, the department registered separate FIRs in Dharavi. In the first case, seven people were booked for stealing electricity of Rs22 lakh and in the second case, five people were booked for stealing electricity worth Rs17 lakh.

Read

Now, MLAs, bureaucrats adopt feeders to curb power theft