Mumbai businesswoman files complaint against Dawood Ibrahim, other gangsters

A 31-year-old businesswoman from Khar has filed a complaint against several gangsters, including fugitive Dawood Ibrahim and his aide Chhota Shakeel, in connection with a Rs1-crore extortion case.

The Khar police registered a first information report on November 30 and handed over the case to the crime branch. According to the FIR (a copy of which is with HT), the complainant, Shabnam Shaikh, runs a garment business and Help Care Foundation, a non-governmental organisation.

In October too, Shaikh had filed a case against a caller, who identified himself as the bodyguard of a Bollywood actor, for allegedly abusing her on the phone. Shaikh said the man abused her because she had helped a contestant who had a tiff with the actor on a reality show. The contestant related his insult by the actor to Shaikh. After hearing his story, Shaikh decided to help him but later found out that he was bluffing.

When she confronted the contestant about it, he defamed her on Facebook by posting misleading information about her, the FIR stated. Shaikh then gave a written complaint to Khar police against him on November 1. After the face-off on November 3, Shaikh claimed that she got a call from Karachi and the caller identified himself as Usman Choudhari and demanded Rs 1 crore on behalf of Chhota Shakeel and Dawood Ibrahim, according to the FIR. The caller allegedly threatened to bump her off if the money was not paid.

After the incident, Shaikh claimed she had received extortion calls from seven different numbers. About 20 audio clips of these calls have been provided to the police. Shaikh told HT, “The callers knew my and my family’s whereabouts. They have threatened to kill me. After the FIR, a caller threatened to throw acid on my face. They are calling me on my NGO’s number.”