Mumbai car towing row: Don’t want constable to lose his job, says woman in video

Even as the traffic police are mulling action against constable Shashank Rane for towing a car while Jyoti Mali, alias Rakhi, was breastfeeding her infant in it, the woman on Sunday said she doesn’t want the cop to lose his job.

“I was shocked with his behaviour. I am worried the constable might lose his job. I don’t want that…it was not my intention behind uploading the video on social media,” said Mali. “I begged him to stop, but he ignored my pleas, which I thought was inhuman. I just wanted Rane to take into account the privacy of a breastfeeding woman.”

The trigger was a fight between Mali’s husband and Rane, she said. “We had gone to a hospital as my husband was unwell. On our way back to our Charkop home, my husband had an argument with Rane over parking. As my blood pressure was low, I stayed inside the car. I requested the constable not to tow the vehicle. When I couldn’t take the noise, I came out of the car, but my son started to cry out of hunger. My husband then told me to feed him inside the vehicle, which I did,” said Mali.

Mali said her husband told Rane to give them a challan. “I also said the same, but Rane didn’t listen. After a while, I noticed the car was moving. Rane started to tow it even though I was sitting inside and breastfeeding my child,” said Mali.

Mali then gave her mobile phone to her husband and told him to shoot the video. “We shot two videos and uploaded them,” she said, when asked about the multiple videos that have surfaced.

On Sunday, another video showing Mali sitting in the car after the cop started towing went viral. When asked about the contradiction, she said, “How can I sit in a moving car that is hooked up for towing? And, if the constable knew I got into the car, he should have stopped immediately to ensure my safety. I quit Bollywood three years ago. I don’t want to return by doing such cheap publicity stunts.”