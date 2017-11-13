Mumbai car towing row: Traffic police to visit spot, check video clips

A day after a video showing a constable towing a car with a woman breastfeeding her child in it went viral on Facebook, the traffic police plan to visit the spot on SV Road, Malad, and analyse the video clips to establish the sequence of events.

An unidentified driver of a car in the vicinity shot a video of the incident and streamed it live from the Facebook account of the woman, Jyoti Mali also known as Rakhi, on Friday.

While the constable, Shashank Rane, has been suspended, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Sanjay Jadhav is conducting a probe into the matter.

According to officials, Rane will now have to justify his decision to tow a car carrying a woman and a child. “We have got all the videos that have surfaced. The constable is at fault for towing a car with a woman and child seated in it, no matter what the circumstances were,” said Amitesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police (traffic)

The constable should have accounted for the safety of the woman and the child, he said. “The constable has been suspended, pending inquiry. We will decide on the departmental action once we get the inquiry report,” said Kumar.

According to traffic police, they have been regularly sensitising constables and officers to be polite with commuters and drivers.