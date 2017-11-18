Mumbai child dies during joyride: No bail for trainer, he poked horse to speed it up, says court

The sessions court rejected the bail plea of a horse trainer booked for the death of a six-year-old girl, saying he had poked the animal so it would go faster.

On November 5, Janhavi Mistry died after falling off a horse at Cooperage Garden. The trainer, Sohan Jaiswal, was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. He was arrested on the same day.

“The applicant should have been more careful and cautious while handling the horse, especially as a small girl was riding it. It transpires that Class 1 student Janhavi Mistry fell off the horse after the handler poked it,” said the court.

It added that had the trainer taken adequate precautions and safety measures, the girl’s parents would not have lost their only child.

However, Jaiwal contended that the accident occurred as the horse twisted its leg and slipped owing to cracks and potholes in the park. He said he had complained to civic body about the condition of the road.

The court, however, rejected his stand. “There was neither any safety gear nor was the girl given a helmet during the joyride. Owing to sheer carelessness on the part of the trainer, the ride turned into a matter of unforeseen grief for the girl’s family,” it said.

The court added that as issuance licences for horse riders were stopped in 2015, Jaiswal did not have the licence to continue as a trainer.