Mumbai civic body clears illegal structures, makes space for parking lot in Lower Parel

Office hub Lower Parel is set to get a new parking lot with the capacity to accommodate at least 50 cars by the end of January.

Space for the parking lot was created after Lower Parel’s new ward officer Devendra Kumar Jain ordered the demolition of around 30 encroachments on NM Joshi Road on Wednesday. The cleared area will now be converted into a pay-and-park zone, one of Jain’s first projects.

Located at the junction of NM Joshi Road and Pandurang Budhkar Road, these unauthorised shops and eateries had previously been ignored by the G-south ward, though they were practically in its backyard.

“The encroachments were just a few metres away from the ward office. I noticed them on my first day at work, and inquired whether they were illegal,” Jain said. “I plan to make this a parking lot right away — until there is a decision on what can be done with the space permanently — so that the encroachers do not return.”

Jain, who was previously posted in the K-east ward, is known for cracking down on encroachments. He replaced Prashant Sapkale last week, after municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta transferred Sapkale to K-east ward following the Kamala Mills fire.