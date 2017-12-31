Mumbai civic body continues demolition spree, pulls down 357 more structures

Continuing its crackdown on eateries with illegal structures, construction on open spaces and non-compliance to fire safety norms, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished 355 modifications at pubs, hookah bars, cafes, restaurants, gymkhanas and malls on Sunday. Moreover, 31 high-profile eateries had to be completely or partially sealed a few hours prior to New Year’s Eve over violations.

On Saturday, seven such eateries were partially or completely sealed.

After the fire at two resto-bars in Kamala Mills compound, killing 14 and injuring 55 others on Friday, the BMC inspected 624 establishments on Saturday and 615 on Sunday for irregularities, including illegal use of cylinders, commercial extensions and encroachment on open spaces. Of those, action was taken against 671 for flouting rules.

Unauthorised structures were demolished in eight restaurants at Kamala and Raghuvanshi Mills, said officials. Apart from this, 1,000 BMC officials took action against similar irregularities in Bandra, Andheri, Madh, Marve, Govandi, Deonar, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Lalbaug, Malad and two malls in Chembur. Commercial extensions to gymkhanas in Bandra (West) were also razed.

The crackdown was conducted before the New Year’s Eve rush. “Restaurants and bars must follow safety norms, and the premises should have fire exits, staircases and open spaces,” said civic chief Ajoy Mehta.

Additional municipal commissioner (Western suburbs), Idzes Kundan, said, “We do not want a repeat of the Kamala Mill incident. Dining premises should be safe. Our teams will henceforth be vigilant, and will ensure continuous inspections.”