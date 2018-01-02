Mumbai civic body cracks whip against 184 bulk generators for failing to segregate, treat waste

The civic body has cracked down on the big societies and commercial establishments for not segregating and treating waste generated by them. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated action against 184 establishments that generate waste in bulk and will be penalised with hefty fines.

Of these, 162 bulk waste generators will be imposed a fine of up to Rs10,000. The bulk generators include societies and commercial establishments that generate more than 100 kilograms of waste daily or are spread on area more than 20, 000 square meters. Mumbai has 3,337 bulk generators.

Officials said 10 bulk waste generators from the Vikhroli and Bhandup area have violated the Mumbai Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, 1966, for failing to set up vermicompost pits on the society premises and used the designated space for another purpose. The rest of the 12 bulk generators will be prosecuted under the Environment Protection Act for violating guidelines in regards to composting waste.

A senior civic official from the Solid Waste Management said, “Most of the bulk generators that have failed to segregate waste are from the D-ward (Nana Chowk, Malabar Hill). Strict action will be initiated against the violators.”

Another official added that some of the bulk generators received their occupancy certificates (OCs) by showing the existence of compost pits, but used it for other purposes. In such cases, their certificates could be cancelled.

The BMC has made it compulsory for bulk generators to dispose waste on their premises. These generators were supposed to install waste processing units to treat segregated waste.

Housing societies or office complexes that produce over 100 kg of waste daily or have an area above 20,000 square meters will have to segregate waste and install waste processing units in their compounds.

Municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta had ordered the solid waste management department not to pick up waste from the societies which fail to segregate waste starting from October 2, 2017. The deadline for this was extended to January 2.