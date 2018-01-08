Mumbai civic body demolishes illegal extensions of four eateries in Bandra and Andheri

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished illegal extensions of four popular restaurants in Bandra (West) and Andheri (West) over the weekend, freeing up 4,500 square meters of space.

The eateries are Cafe Bandra and Lacuna Bar in Bandra; and China Gate and Tap in Andheri (West). They were sent notices by officials during their routine inspection around three months ago. Cafe Bandra at Pali Hill had encroached about 600 sqm of open space, said an official

In November, the BMC took action against Lacuna Bar for building a dining area measuring 2,000 sqm. “The owners encroached upon the space again and went to court, which struck down their petition. So, we have taken action against them again,” said a civic official.

The BMC on Saturday demolished two eateries on New Link Road at Lokhandwala.

Assistant municipal commissioner Prashant Gaikwad told HT, “Three months ago, we sent notices to China Gate and Tap located in the same building for illegal extensions. On December 30, we razed the front extension of Tap, and on Saturday, we removed the back extension and other illegal modifications. Unauthorised extensions at China Gate were also demolished.”

While a manager at China Gate denied demolition and violations, a representative of Tap said only the smoking area was cleared. Despite repeated attempts , representatives of Cafe Bandra and Lacuna Bar remained unavailable for a comment.

After the Kamala Mills fire in which killed 14 people were killed on December 29, the civic body razed 722 illegal structures from December 30 to January 1.

Civic chief suspended the demolition drive and gave establishments a 15-day deadline to remove unauthorised extensions. The civic body has asked commercial establishments to follow the 35-point ‘Fire Codified Requirement Manual’ within 15 days.