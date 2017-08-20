Mumbai civic body gives lessons on waste management at Juhu exhibition 

To involve citizens in addressing city’s mounting waste management woes, the K/West ward (Andheri) administration of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) launched a three-day Zero Garbage Fest at Juhu on Friday. On the first two days, around 2,000 people, including 1,000 students from 25 schools, visited the exhibition at Kishanchand Valecha Hall in JVPD Scheme.

The exhibition aims to inform participants about how, why, when and what aspects of waste management.

The BMC has of late intensified its awareness campaigns to deal with garbage, especially after the Bombay high court in May upheld the ban on new constructions in the city until it increased its capacity to process waste. The BMC in June also issued notices to more than 23,000 housing societies for not segregating their waste at source.

For the exhibition, the BMC has roped in 49 non-governmental organisations, agencies, service providers and housing societies that have expertise in waste management. They interact with residents, commercial institutions and students and inform them how to compost kitchen waste, segregate e-waste and recycle water

A BMC official said, “People are coming from as far as Thane and Vashi. We have served notices to societies for violating solid waste management rules, but people need to understand the segregation and composting process from experts.”

Four housing societies with model waste management units are also part of the exhibition. Srikant Parab, secretary of Shatdal CHS, lauded the BMC’s efforts to motivate Andheri residents to manage waste.

“The corporation should host regular interactions. Apart from this, there should be a BMC team that helps residents with installing composting units,” said Parab.

Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner of K/West ward, said, “Only seven bulk waste generators of the 700 that were issued notices have installed organic waste converters. We will start prosecuting societies and institutions that are not managing their waste.”

Officials said more such events at local level will take place with suggestions from residents.