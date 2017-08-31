Mumbai civic body has improved since 2005 deluge, says Shiv Sena chief

A day after 316 mm of rain over 12 hours paralysed Mumbai, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was defensive, insisting that the civic body, controlled by his party, did its best to tackle the natural disaster. Speaking to reporters after a review meeting with civic chief Ajoy Mehta and mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, Thackeray said the civic body’s handling of the situation had improved, compared to how the 26/11 floods were managed.

He added that as nature is unpredictable, it is possible to prepare for calamities only to a certain extent.

“There was a nine-km-long cloud hovering over the city. Fortunately, it did not burst, otherwise the situation would have been much worse,” he said.

He also slammed allegations that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had wasted funds allocated for monsoon preparation works.

“If we had not used crores of rupees on these works, you wouldn’t have been able to reach here today. The critics will criticise, but I have been working for the real Mumbaiites and not those who simply want to oppose [the BMC],” said Thackeray.

An editorial in the party’s mouthpiece, Saamana, said the people should look at Houston, which is reeling under floods.

“There is chest-deep water there. Boats have rescued about 30,000 citizens from roads that turned into rivers. The Shiv Sena does not rule Houston and Texas. Those who criticise Mumbai’s municipal corporation should remember this,” read the editorial. He added that Shiv Sainiks helped people on the ground, rescued them from trains and arranged for shelter and food for them.

“We serve the people and that is why they give us their blessings time and again It was my Shiv Sainiks who went from house to house yesterday to help, not you,” Thackeray told a reporter.

However, like the state government and the BMC, Shiv Sena leaders did not send out advisories or information about the nearest shelters.

The first public alert about the floods from the party was from Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, who took to social media at 12.20 pm. While Uddhav stayed in the background, Aaditya took over as the party’s face and point of contact for the public for the rest of the day.