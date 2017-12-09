Mumbai civic body plans to build 41km of roads in 2 years, to link areas and ease commute

Mumbai

With an aim to decongest city’s roads and upgrade the infrastructure, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to link stretches measuring 220km by 2034, a move that will in effect reduce your travel time.

In the next two years, the civic body will construct 41km links -- roads connecting areas that are not currently linked. By 2034, the BMC will construct 220km of such links that are currently missing.

These links will act as short-cuts in certain areas, reducing the congestion on main roads.

The projects are part of the comprehensive mobility plan (CMP), designed to upgrade the transport system, along with improving the infrastructure of the city.

The plan focuses on widening congested roads, connecting missing links, need for integrated fare structure and common ticketing for existing public transport system.

In the first phase, the civic body will connect 41km of links in Bandra, Dadar, Byculla, Wadala, Chembur, Malad and Lower Parel, among others. In the second phase, the BMC will complete work on 80km of missing links till 2024 and the rest till 2034. In most cases, the stretches being considered for the links have slums or structures that can be rehabilitated, said civic officials.

Some of the missing links suggested in the plan include connecting Senapati-Bapat Road to Central Railway Line (Dadar), E Moses Road to Lala Lajpat Rai Road (Lower Parel), Pestom Sagar to Phule Nagar Road (Chembur), Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road to Akruti Rising City Road (Ghatkopar), BKC G Block to MMRDA Grounds (Bandra) and Madh Marve Road to Madh Jetty Road (Malad).

Vinod Chitore, chief engineer of roads and traffic department, said, “We have started to implement the plan and work on designated roads.”

The BMC is co-ordinating with other stakeholders of the plan, including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply Transport, Indian Railways and the traffic police department.

The plan is estimated to cost Rs1.68 lakh crore over the next 20 years. The BMC’s investment is pegged at Rs69,000 crore, of which it will contribute more than Rs7, 000 crore in the first phase. The MMRDA will give Rs76,283 crore in the first phase, while the Indian Railways will contribute Rs18,359 crore. BEST will shell out Rs2,590 crore and the traffic police will contribute Rs1,350 crore, said civic officials.