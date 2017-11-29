Mumbai civic body plans to tie up with simulation park to give its students hands-on experience

If everything goes according to plan, around 77,000 students of municipal schools will soon have a first-hand experience of flying a plane, operating on a patient or depositing savings in a bank, albeit in a simulation park at Ghatkopar’s R-City Mall.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to tie up with KidZania, a simulation park which allows children to play various professional roles. According to officials from the BMC’s education department, KidZania has been chosen because the civic body believes its games dovetail with the curriculum.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan owns 26% stake in the company. KidZania was started in Mexico, and was brought to India by ImagiNation Edutainment India.

The BMC’s education department plans to reserve a day for the trip to the park from this academic year. The proposal is set to cost the BMC more than Rs 2.5 crore. It has been tabled before the standing committee for its approval and is likely to come up for discussion in Wednesday’s meeting.

Mahesh Palkar, BMC education officer, said, “We will take municipal school children from Class 4 to Class 7 on a day-long trip to KidZania in this academic year. KidZania has been proposed as part of a modified curriculum as the BMC wants to impart skill-based or vocational education to school children. KidZania offers activities which teach children social and cognitive skills through simulation, so it is apt for us.”

Ravi Raja, leader of the opposition in BMC, welcomed the move and asked to include students from all Classes in the initiative.

While this proposal has been introduced to seek approval for such a trip for the first time, based on the success, the BMC plans to continue with the initiative every year. Palkar said, “We do not want our school children to study just text books. We want them to understand what skills can give them jobs and what sort of jobs are available.” KidZania will charge Rs 325 per student for the day-long event.