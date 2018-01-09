Mumbai civic body razes illegal extensions at actor Shatrughan Sinha’s Juhu home

The Mumbai civic body on Monday demolished illegal extensions and structure modifications made by former actor and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Shatrughan Sinha inside his residential building in Juhu.

Officials with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the Bollywood veteran’s family had been sent a notice under section 53(1) of the Maharashtra Region and Town Planning Act, 1966, on December 5, for having constructed toilets and extra rooms in the building, called Ramayan, without permission.

“The notice gave the Sinhas one month’s time to take down the structures, which they did not. So we issued a final order for demolition on January 6, and razed the structures on January 8,” said a civic official, who did not wish to be named.

Illegal toilet blocks in the refuge area and on the terrace, an office and puja room on stilts, which together occupied 500 to 600 sq metres in the building, were demolished, officials said. (BMC)

“The Sinhas cooperated with the civic action,” the official added.

Despite repeated attempts, Sinha was unavailable for comment.

The cost the BMC incurred for the demolition will have to be paid by the Sinhas. Earlier, celebrities including Rani Mukherjee, Arjun Kapoor and Kapil Sharma had been on the receiving end of civic action for violating norms in their premises.

The BMC has been cracking down on illegal extensions and structures across the city. Civic officials from Andheri (West) ward said inspection of commercial establishments will continue for the next 10 days.