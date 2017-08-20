Mumbai civic body reports 558 cases of malaria in 15 days

A total of 558 cases of malaria and 49 cases of dengue were reported by the civic body between August 1 and 15 .

According to officials, the spike in cases is because of a spurt of breeding sites of the aedes aegypti mosquito, caused by water-logging.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said an increase in cases were recorded in Parel, Sewree, Lalbaugh, Kalachowki, Worli, Koliwada, Jijamata Nagar, Dhoighat, Dharavi, Matunga Labour Camp, Mahim, Kandivali, Borivali, Dahisar, Ganpat Patil Nagar and Mulund.

According to officials, there has been an increase in the number of viral fever cases , with 4,399 patients admitted at various civic hospitals in the city.

Dr Padmaja Keskar, the city’s executive health officer, said patients must avoid self-diagnosis and complete the treatment prescribed by the doctor.

“Mosquito breeding increases during monsoon every year. People must endure that there is no water collection in their houses or the vicinity. Also, people must wear clothes that cover the arms and legs to prevent mosquito bites,” said Dr Keskar.

During this period, three cases of cholera, 27 cases of leptospirosis and 344 cases of gastroenteritis were also reported.

Officials said there was a sharp decrease in the number of swine flu cases in August compared to last month, however, doctors practising in the private sector said that cases of H1N1 have only increased in the past two weeks.