Mumbai civic body’s octroi nakas to be used as casting yards for coastal road project

In an attempt to expedite its ambitious coastal road project, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has dumped the plan of building Central Business Districts (CBD) on the octroi checkpoint plots. The civic body has now decided to utilise the plots, which are spread across 16 hectares, as casting yards for the implementation of the coastal road project.

The BMC had planned to turn these nakas into business hubs by allowing a Floor Space Index (FSI) of 5, the maximum permitted for CBDs. After the roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax Act, the octroi collection was stopped at the five entry points of Mumbai namely Mankhurd, Airoli, Dahisar, Mulund and LBS Marg.

Now instead of building business hubs at these nakas, the civic body will utilise them as casting yards where all concrete structures are recast or manufactured, which will be used for the coastal road project. The coastal road project is expected to start by April. Speaking to HT, Sanjay Mukherjee, additional municipal commissioner, said, “Utilisation of octroi nakas as casting yards has been finally decided. In all, we require 20 hectares out of which we (now) require only four more hectares. We are writing to the Bombay Port Trust and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority for acquiring the required land. By acquiring these land parcels, we are expecting to save on a lot of money which we would have paid as rent to the contractors.”

Another senior official said availability of plots for casting yards is vital for expediting infrastructure projects. The official added, “Unlike small projects, mega projects need huge casting yards. The authority depends on the contractor to locate the casting yards. The contractor then takes months and even years in some cases to find plots that are to be used as casting yards and charges rent for it.”

Civic officials said the octroi nakas are in huge demand as several government bodies have approached the BMC to utilise these plots for purposes like constructing truck terminals, housing units for project-affected people, etc.