Mumbai civic body shuts down 2 eateries in Khar and Dharavi for violations

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday shut down two eateries in Khar (West) and Dharavi as part of its drive against violations of fire safety, health and building rules in commercial establishments. Illegal structures and extensions were razed in 120 other restaurants, pubs, bars and other commercial establishments.

Since December 30, the BMC has shut down around 60 eateries for violating norms. According to data obtained from the civic body, some of the posh restaurants that faced action on Saturday include Kube in Lokhandwala and Bar Stock Exchange in Juhu.

Officials said Khar’s Kazuza restaurant and a farsan shop in Dharavi were sealed due to major illegalities.

Assistant municipal commissioner (Andheri-West) Prashant Gaikwad said, “Kube’s kitchen was entirely illegal. We have demolished it. Bar Stock Exchange had encroached upon the open space. We have demolished the structures outside the bar.”

Prashant Rane, manager at Kube, confirmed that the restaurant would continue to operate. “Only a portion of the restaurant has been sealed. We will be fixing the problem after discussing with the officials concerned ,” said Rane.

Kazuza’s manager, who refused to share his name, said, “the pub will be shut for a while due to maintenance.” Despite repeated attempts, Bar Stock Exchange was unavailable for comment.

The BMC inspected 414 eateries for illegalities on Saturday alone, the highest number of them being in Andheri (East). Civic officials said they confiscated 123 illegal cylinders during the drive.

A total of 214 eateries have been given a stipulated time period to rectify their minor violations, added officials. After the Kamala Mills fire in which 14 people were killed on December 29, the civic body has inspected almost 3,000 establishments in a span of two weeks.