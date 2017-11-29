Mumbai civic body slaps a fine of Rs10,000 on Mantralaya for not segregating waste

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent a notice to the Mantralaya for not segregating and composting waste and failing to submit any plan for it. Other than the Mantralaya, 140 offices, restaurants and hospitals in A ward (Chuchgate, Kala Ghoda, Colaba) were sent such notices on Thursday, and asked to pay a penalty of Rs10,000.

Some famous eateries from Colaba and Churchgate were also on this list. One such notice read, “Failure to comply with provision can attract a fine under section 471 and 472 of Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Act. Even after repeated reminders, you have failed to comply with order and hence fine of Rs 10,000 is imposed on you.”

As per the order issued by civic chief Ajoy Mehta, housing societies or office complexes that produce over 100 kg of waste daily or have an area above 20,000 sq m will have to segregate waste and install waste processing units in their compounds. Mehta had ordered the solid waste management department not to pick up waste from the societies, which fail to segregate waste starting from October 2. The deadline for this was further extended to January 2.

The move came in the wake of dumping ground fire and to reduce the amount of waste going to the landfill daily. Also, as per the recent cleanliness survey 2017, Mumbai ranked 29th. The BMC is aiming to reduce the waste sent to dumping ground by 10%-15%.