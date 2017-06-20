Mumbai civic body to include state, Central departments under new single window clearance system

After launching a single window clearance for Online Building Approval and Construction (OBAC) last year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to integrate other departments with the new system. It includes state departments, BEST, TATA, Reliance, collector offices, other agencies, Central Regulatory Zone (CRZ) and Airports Authority Of India (AAI).

The project will cost the civic body Rs4 crore for which a proposal will be tabled before the standing committee on Thursday.

Under the ‘ease of doing business’ policy, the BMC removed the number of no-objection certificates (NOCs) required. It has been replaced with a common application form, a combine fee calculation system and online payments. The new system reduces the time needed to file proposals by architects. The new system has also reduced the time taken to approve proposals — from one year to 60 days.

In addition, applicants get SMSes and e-mails at every stage of the completion of the work. Citizens and architects can check the progress of their applications online. Blueprints, drawings submitted to the civic body can be accessed and downloaded.

However, the civic body and the state departments were not on the same page when it came to responding to applications received. So the BMC decided to integrate all the related departments and agencies with the new system.

So far, 14 BMC departments are part of the new system.

The move is expected to cut down human interface, increase accountability, transparency and simplify approval process. The BMC is also scanning and uploading building plans online, which can be accessed by citizens.