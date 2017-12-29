Mumbai civic body to increase app downloads to improve its cleanliness rankings

Instead of improving its Swachh Bharat ranking by ensuring a robust mechanism for cleaning the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is focusing on increasing the number of downloads of its Swachhata-MoHUA app.

App usage is one of the criteria based on which the Swachh Sarvekshan (cleanliness survey) rewards points. The BMC is hoping to reach its target of securing 2.5 lakh downloads in order to score more points.

“The focus is not on increasing popularity by improving our ranking. Rather, we want people to use the app to register complaints and make suggestions,” said a senior civic official.

Officials are bound to resolve citizens’ complaints within 24 hours once the complaint is registered.

All civic officials have been directed to download and promote the app, as well as

report garbage nuisances in the city.

Civic officials claim that increased citizen feedback will improve the civic body’s ranking.