Mumbai civic body to make procedure to get licence for pet dogs online

Getting a licence for your pet dog is about to get easier, with the civic body planning to put the entire process online. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now made the process to renew obtain and licence for pet dogs online and the application process will go online soon, civic officials said.

The BMC had similar plans to make the licencing process for pets online in 2010, but had failed to do so. Officials have been repeatedly receiving complaints about the process being cumbersome, because of which many residents have avoided getting a licence. Under Section 191 (A) of the BMC Act, it is mandatory for owners of pet dogs to obtain a licence. For a first-time licence, the BMC charges Rs100 per year of a dog’s age at the time of applying for licence. This means the owner of a seven-year-old dog pays Rs700 for a licence and Rs100 every year after that for renewal. In addition, owners must also pay a one-time fee of Rs150 for the licence book.

As a licence is given only to those dogs that are already vaccinated, it is also seen as a way to check rabies.