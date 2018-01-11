Mumbai civic body to spend ₹1.2 crore on food ration for tuberculosis patients

According to a new Brihnamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) scheme, patients in Mumbai diagnosed with severe forms of tuberculosis (TB) may soon receive food rations to make their diet more nutritious from February. The civic body is planning to spend Rs1.2 crore on ration for patients with multi-drug resistant (MDR) and extensively drug resistant (XDR) tuberculosis. Patients will receive two months worth of ration which will include pulses, rice, peanuts, jaggery, and wheat flour.

Under the union health ministry’s Revised National Tuberculosis Control Program (RNTCP), the BMC currently provides free medicines and diet including fruit juice, eggs, bananas and milk to patients admitted in Sewri’s Group of Tuberculosis Hospitals, the main treatment centre in the city. The new scheme seeks to include all patients suffering from TB across the city.

According to the 2016 census, Mumbai has about 42,000 TB patients, including MDR and XDR patients. Roughly 4,500 MDR patients and 500 XDR patients are diagnosed and brought under RNTCP program every year. Officials said that the food rations will ensure that economically weak MDR and XDR patients don’t miss out on nutrition while continuing medication.

Dr Daksha Shah, BMC’s TB officer, said, “We are also trying to include a high protein and nutrient diet which will be provided to the patients every seven to eight months. The project is currently under the planning phase and is most likely to be rolled out in February.”

Officials said that as a major aspect of TB treatment includes stopping the spread of the infection, an anti-infection kit will be provided to patients. The kit will include a surgical mask, hand sanitizer, spit bin and a chemical to sanitise the bin.