Mumbai civic body wants actor Salman Khan to promote NCPA-Worli cycling track

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which plans to inaugurate its NCPA to Worli sea link cycling track on December 3, is trying to rope in Bollywood actor Salman Khan to promote the event.

From this Sunday, cycling enthusiasts in Mumbai can ride on the 22-km cycling track from NCPA up to the Worli sea link every Sunday from 6am to 11am. “We have asked Salman Khan and are waiting for a reply from him,” said a civic official, who did not want to be named. “His organisation ‘Being Human’ recently launched a series of electric cycles in partnership with a leading online shopping portal. So through him, we want to try and promote cycling in the city.”

The brainchild of Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, the track has already got sponsors, who will provide cycles and helmets on rent at four spots along the route - NCPA, Girgaum, Haji Ali and Worli sea face. Cyclists will also be able to buy beverages along the track.

The BMC has obtained permission for the cycling track for three months on a pilot basis. The route will be NCPA-Marine Drive-Babulnath-Peddar Road-Annie Besant Road-Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg, up to the Worli sea link. After the failure of its first initiative on Carter Road, the civic body is hoping the actor will help attract Mumbaiites to the new track.

The BMC will provide basic infrastructure such as barricading the dedicated two 3.5-metre-wide lanes. After 11am, the BMC will remove barricades to open up the track space to regular vehicular traffic.