Mumbai civic polls: Alliance talks out, Shiv Sena, BJP flooded with CVs

Now that the Shiv Sena has announced it will not tie-up with the Bharatiya Janata Party for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, aspiring candidates have started sending their resumes to the top leadership of both parties.

Pictures with party leaders, participation in rallies,educational and professional qualifications and photographs of overseeing civic work or distributing freebies — the aspirants have gone all out to decorate their CVs.

The elections to the civic body will be held on February 21 and the results will be declared two days later, on February 23.

The window for candidates to file nominations started on Friday.

These elections will see a rise in the number of candidates as the BJP and Sena are contesting separately.

Sources said the BJP has received more than 2,000 applications from aspiring party workers wanting to contest for the local body.

The BJP’s internal committee has shortlisted 513 of them and sent the applications to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for a final call.

“From ward number 67 in Andheri itself, we received nine applications. All the applications have been scrutinised by the internal committee,” the source said.

The Sena’s ‘vibhag pramukhs’ have been getting 10-15 resumes from each of the 227 electoral wards.

The Sena has 12 vibhag pramukhs for the six Lok Sabha constituencies in the city.

Kishori Pednekar, Sena corporator and vibhag pramukh for 17 electoral wards said, “I have received 15 applications from each electoral ward. The applicants range from party workers to shaakha pramukhs. We are ranking these applications and forwarding it to our party president Uddhav Thackeray for a final call.”

Trushna Vishwasrao, senior Sena leader said, “All the aspiring candidates prepare a report of the work they have undertaken in their areas and submit it to us.”

Thackeray had on Thursday called off the alliance with the BJP in Mumbai and said the Sena will no longer have an alliance with the party in any of the future polls.

READ MORE

How the polite, shy Uddhav Thackeray made the Shiv Sena roar