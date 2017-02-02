Mumbai civic polls: Candidates claim filing online nominations is cumbersome

With Friday being the last day for filing nominations for the civic polls, the State Election Commission on Thursday received 462 nominations from candidates from various political parties, taking the total number to 628.

However, candidates are having a tough time in filling in online nominations on an electronic platform. They have claimed that the process is time consuming and tedious.

Nominees from the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have spent almost a day to file the nomination as a small error meant repeating the application form. Some candidates even questioned the mandatory digital procedure, saying it could not have been down away with as a form had to be physically submitted to the returning officer (RO)of the area.

Other candidates alleged that deposits are being accepted in cash instead of through cashless transactions.

Madhusudan Sadadekar, an NCP candidate from the Andheri area, who went to fill in the nomination form on Thursday, said, “Unless we complete one particular in the form, we cannot jump to the other, which takes a lot of time.”

Asif Zakaria, a Congress candidate from Bandra area, said, “If they had to do everything online then even deposits should have been accepted online. But they are allowing cash payments. This is such a tedious process as we have to file in an online form and also submit it physically.”

Officials said a training session was conducted for all political parties before the filing procedure, which started last Friday, at the BMC head office.