Mumbai civic polls: NCP manifesto promises free water, power and WiFi

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday released its manifesto for the February 21 civic polls and charted 234 promises in it, including free water supply up to 700 litres, free power up to 100 units, free WiFi services and a medical insurance cover at just Rs101.

If voted to power to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the party has vowed to build world-class roads and float global tenders for such contracts. City NCP president Sachin Ahir and spokesperson Nawab Malik unveiled the manifesto. Friday is the last day for filing nominations. The party is contesting the polls alone and hopes to increase its tally from 13 seats. It has declared 111 candidates and is likely to contest on about 180 seats of the total 227.

“Our focus is to improve basic facilities provided by the civic body,” said Ahir.

The party pledged to provide two types of insurance cover — medical insurance and housing insurance.

Property tax payers can avail housing insurance benefits. The party also announced to waive off property tax for houses up to 700 sq ft. Currently, property tax is not being charged on flats up to 500 sq ft, said Ahir.

Other prominent promises are free WiFi at all BMC properties; CCTV cameras at BMC grounds; development of playgrounds and parks; and a new open spaces policy to for maintenance. Further, the NCP has promised to slash down the minimum BEST bus fare to Rs5 from Rs8 and the maximum fare to Rs10 from Rs72.

To promote tourism, the party in its manifesto said it will help organise laser shows, hot balloon joyrides, para-sailing events and boating activities.

Meanwhile, the NCP supported MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s allegations against the BJP for its conspiracy to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra. It also criticised the Shiv Sena for raising the dismemberment issues only during the polls.

