Mumbai college moves court against university, saying it protects absentees

A college in Kandivli has filed a petition at the Bombay high court against the University of Mumbai’s grievance cell, saying that it does not take strict action against attendance defaulters, often allowing them to appear for exams even after colleges bar them for low attendance.

The hearing for the petition filed this week is slated to take place on April 10.

Kandivali Education Society’s Shroff College, the petitioner, has told the court that students with less than 50% attendance were also allowed to write their exams. The college said that more than 100 first-year BCom students had been debarred from writing their exams this year, because they did not have the required attendance percentage. Of them, 38 students approached the university’s grievance cell (commerce) and it asked the college to allow the defaulters to take the exams despite the fact that they had less than 50% attendance.

“We are very strict with the attendance and cannot change our rules for anyone. The university also has a rule that mandates 75% attendance for every student. We only detain students who don’t even meet the 60% mark,” said Lily Bhushan, principal of the college.

In March last year, 97 TYBCom and 20 TYBA students of Mithibai College in Vile Parle were not allowed to appear for their final examinations because of low attendance. These students had moved court, but were denied relief. Similarly, students of KES Shroff College had pleaded against the institute’s decision of debarring them, but to no avail.

While 75% attendance has been compulsory for years, three years back, Ordinance 6086 was passed by the University of Mumbai. The ordinance says that only in special cases where the student has health issues or some personal problems can the attendance be brought down, but cannot go lower than 50%. Last year, many students with less than 50% attendance, were allowed in the exam hall by the MU grievance cell.

“This year the number of attendance defaulters is very low, but fact remains that there still are students who expect to be allowed to take their exams despite appropriate attendance. Our teachers and staff work on maintaining attendance records throughout the year, only to be shot down by the university later, which is unfair,” said Anju Kapoor, principal of UPG College, Vile Parle. She added that attendance defaulters receive monthly reminders about their dwindling performance and parents too have been informed regularly, but to no avail. “Why have an ordinance in place if it is not to be followed?” she asked.

The management of KES Shroff College is hoping to win the case in court. “This case will serve as a clear warning for students across all colleges,” added Bhushan.

