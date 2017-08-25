Mumbai college principal to be new temporary MU registrar

The Maharashtra government has decided to appoint VN Magare, principal, Kirti College in Dadar as acting registrar of the University of Mumbai (MU), which is struggling to declare results of the examinations held in the first half of the year.

The post of the registrar, who is the administrative head of the varsity, fell vacant on Monday after the current registrar, MA Khan, left the varsity to assume his new role as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Haj Committee of India (HCI). Magare will hold the position for three months, or until the varsity appoints a new registrar during this period.

"After vice-chancellor, registrar is the most important position at a university. We will soon issue a resolution on the appointment of the new registrar," said an official from higher and technical education department.

The latest appointment completes the change of guard in varsity leadership initiated by the government after the varsity failed to meet the July 31 deadline for declaring the results. Currently, all the top positions at MU have been filled temporarily.

On August 9, governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, as chancellor of the university, sent MU V-C Sanjay Deshmukh on an indefinite leave and appointed Shivaji University, Kolhapur V-C in his place. Dhiren Patel, director of Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute, Matunga, was appointed as acting pro V-C. A week later, Arjun Ghatule, controller of examination at Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU), was appointed as the new incharge director, board of examination and evaluation, in the place of Deepak Wasave.

Khan was appointed as the CEO of HCI in July, and he was hoping to leave the varsity by July 20. However, the state government didn't relieve him of his duties until Monday.

MU saw a huge delay in results of the examinations held in the first half due to its decision to adopt an on-screen assessment system. The delay has affected thousands of students aspiring for higher education and job opportunities.