Mumbai colleges groom students for job interviews

Job interviews are not easy, especially if you have just graduated. While students at colleges offering professional courses are better prepared, considering regular placement seasons there, degree college youth are not equally prepared.

Keeping this in mind, several colleges have started grooming their final-year students in personality development, which not only includes training them how to conduct themselves during job interviews, but also helps them to put together a strong curriculum vitae (CV) .

“Our placement cell starts working in August and there is a custom-made programme in place catering specifically to our third-year students. The programme helps students for their interviews and higher education institutes,” said Shobana Vasudevan, principal of RA Podar College, Matunga. She added that all final-year students are encouraged to seek help from the placement cell throughout the year.

While preparedness for job interviews is just one part of the process, institutes also focus on building the confidence level of students once they are out of college. “None of the companies give a second chance to freshers, and we want the first impression to be the best. Ultimately, they are representing us in the real world, and we want to make sure they leave a good impression,” said Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate. He added his college conducts workshops throughout the year on group discussions, personal interview, CV building and personality development.

Knowing very well that a large number of students opt for higher education after graduation, colleges also conduct sessions on how to put together an application while applying to national or foreign institutes. “Something as basic as a Statement of Purpose (SOP), which describes a candidate’s professional and personal interests, can be quite challenging sometimes and our college has been kind enough to teach us how to write an SOP. Applications for higher education very easily get rejected or accepted on the basis of the SOP,” said Ruhi Sharma, a student of RA Podar College.

At UPG College, Vile Parle, special attention is given on short-term certificate programmes to help students’ CVs look more appealing.

The management has termed these “life skills” programmes as an important part of the curriculum. “We ensure our students regularly interact with industry experts to keep themselves abreast with the ongoing trends,” said Anju Kapoor, principal of UPG College.

