Mumbai colleges help students to prepare for the future

As the ongoing semester will end in the next few months, students are busy preparing for their examinations and the next phase of their academic and professional lives.

Not to be left behind, colleges are doing their bit to ensure that their students excel. From helping them update their curriculum vitae (CV) to putting together applications for higher education, institutes are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that their students prosper.

“Towards the end of the academic year, we conduct workshops on different courses, especially for final year students. These workshops not only give career guidance to students, but also prepare them for job interviews,” said Dinesh Panjwani, principal, RD National College, Bandra.

He added that the college put together a placement cell two years ago, which works throughout the year to help students find jobs they are interested in.

Many colleges are inviting experts from different fields to interact with students and guide them on life after graduation.

“Students are aware of what they want and are always open to more information in those specific fields. Getting first-hand experience of any particular field from someone who has invested years in it is something that most students look forward to,” said Madhu Nair, principal, Nirmala College, Kandivli.

He added that the college will be holding a series of interactive sessions between students and experts till February.

While preparing students for job interviews is an important aspect of these workshops, colleges have also realised that several students are eager to launch their start-ups.

Keeping this in mind, a handful of city colleges are mulling introduction of skill development workshops and part-time certificate courses for the benefit of students.

“We are planning to start skill development certificate programmes in collaboration with other institutes to encourage entrepreneurship skills in students,” said Sobhana Vasudevan, principal, RA Podar College, Matunga.

More colleges are being approached by their students seeking help in putting together their applications for admissions at international universities and colleges.

“It is mandatory for colleges to be equipped with answers for questions students ask, especially for higher education and research-based courses. Our teachers help students struggling with recommendations they need to seek admission at international universities and colleges,” said Naresh Chandra, principal, Birla College, Kalyan.