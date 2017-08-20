Mumbai colleges to allot FYJC seats on first-come, first-served basis 

Securing a seat in first year junior colleges (FYJC) will now be akin to booking train tickets under the tatkal quota. The reason: the state’s school education department has decided that students will be allotted seats on a first-come, first-served basis from Monday.

This means if a college has a vacant seat, it will go to the one who applied first. The last five admission rounds — four scheduled and one special — the seats were allotted on a merit basis.

More than 3, 500 students, who were either not allotted any seats or did not take admission in the previous rounds, are yet to be admitted to colleges. Those who have already taken admissions cannot apply, even if they are unhappy with their seats.

According to a circular issued by the department on Saturday afternoon, students will be divided into three groups. Group 1 will have students who bagged between 80% and 100%, while group 2 is for those who scored between 60% and 100% marks. Group 3 is for students who have passed Class 10.

On Monday, students securing above 80% must fill part of their application form — in which they can list their college preferences — and submit it online between 10am and 5pm. The list of vacant seats will be uploaded on the admission website on Sunday.

Seats will be allocated to students who first submit their forms on Monday and Tuesday. Those who get a seat must approach the colleges — with a computer generated receipt — on the same day and book their seat. Similarly, students scoring above 60% must apply on August 23, and those with 35% and 59% can do so on August 26.

The new system of allocation is in accordance with a government resolution passed on January 7, stating that all FYJC admissions should be through a centralised process and if seats remain vacant, they must be filled on a first-come-first-served basis, said education officials.

“Although the admissions are on a first-serve basis, they are not entirely haphazard. We have divided students into groups based on their scores,” said BB Chavan, deputy director of education, Mumbai region.

However, college principals and students have objected to the new system, calling it unfair. “It is important to conduct all admissions on a merit basis. In the new system, an applicant may lose out on a seat just because of an internet glitch,” said Hemlata Bagla, in-charge, principal, KC College, Churchgate.

Another principal, Kavita Rege, Sathaye College, Vile Parle, said, “If some students are admitted on merit and others are not, it is not a just system. Children need to earn a seat through their scores.”

In contrast, activist Vaishali Bafna, working with NGO Syscom, who had filed a petition in the Bombay high court in 2015 to bring in transparency in the admission process, is in favour of the system. “The government gave five chances for admissions but still many have not confirmed their seats, in some cases kids haven’t taken admission even if they are allotted their first preference. So there is no point in holding merit-based rounds anymore,” said Bafna.

According to Bafna, admitting students through a centralised process is still better than allowing colleges to fill these seats at their own level. “At least the seats are not being sold by colleges.”