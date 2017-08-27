Mumbai colleges to work during Ganpati holidays to complete FYJC admissions

The school education department has instructed the junior colleges affiliated with the state board to keep their administrative offices open during the Ganpati vacation for admitting first-year junior college (FYJC) students. Those allotted seats at the ongoing rounds can finalise their seats on Monday and Tuesday.

Although most colleges and schools are observing a five-day holiday till Tuesday, the department issued a circular on Saturday and asked the colleges to ask their administrative staff to work over the holidays. The staff can be given compensatory leave (comp offs) later to make up for working on holidays.

At present, leftover FYJC seats are being allocated on a first-come, first-served-basis to more than 3, 500 students, who either failed to get seats or did not take admission during the previous rounds.The last five admission rounds — four scheduled and one special — were conducted on merit-basis.

Students scoring between 80% and 100% were asked to apply on August 21, followed by those who scored more than 60% on August 23. Finally, all the leftover students, who have passed Class 10 board exams, can apply between August 26 and 28. Those allotted seats in this category can approach colleges and finalise their seats on Monday and Tuesday.

“The admission process has been going on for the past two months. So we decided to use the holidays as well,” said BB Chavan, deputy director of education, Mumbai region.

Students wanting to finalise their seats can approach colleges with their original documents and fees for respective faculties. “We request colleges to cooperate with us, so that we do not lose any more days and students can start classes soon,” he said.