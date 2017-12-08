Mumbai Congress to file FIR against BJP leader for calling Rahul Gandhi ‘Babar bhakt’

Taking strong objection to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao’s “Babar bhakt” tweet against Rahul Gandhi, the Congress’ Mumbai unit has decided to file a police complaint against him on Friday.

On Wednesday, Rao called the Congress vice-president “Babar bhakt” and “kin of Khilji” for allegedly opposing the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. “Rahul Gandhi has teamed up with Owaisis, Jilanis to oppose Ram temple in Ayodhya. Rahul Gandhi is certainly a “Babar Bhakt” & a “Kin of Khilji”. Babar destroyed Ram temple & Khilji plundered Somnath. Nehru dynasty sided with both Islamic invaders.Travesty & Perversity of dynasty!” he tweeted.

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam said he would go to Versova police station on Friday at noon to register a First Information report (FIR) against Rao under section 66(A) of the Information Technology Act, for his “derogatory and defamatory” message. “The BJP’s spokesperson has levelled highly objectionable allegations against Rahulji. By relating him and his family to Khilji, he means to say that the Gandhi family was involved in plundering Somnath mandir. He has dared to say that our leader is against Ram mandir in Ayodhya,” Nirupam said.

The Congress has also demanded that the BJP show some dignity through its party leadership, a day after it chastised its senior leader Mani Shankar Iyar for his “Neech aadmi” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party later suspended him from its primary membership. “It is now the responsibility of the BJP leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tame their leaders and show the dignity that Rahulji and the Congress have shown after the Aiyar episode,” Nirupam said.