Mumbai: Consumer body starts campaign against new real estate law

Terming them anti-consumer and lagging in transparency, consumer rights outfit Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP) has started online signature campaign appealing people to oppose the proposed rules under Regulatory and Authority (RERA) Act, 2016 by the state government.

The MGP is circulating letters about their objections and suggestions on WhatsApp and emails, asking citizens to send it to the state on its email address suggesstionsonrera@maharashtra.gov.in

MGP has opposed RERA act rules formed by the state government claiming they are not only pro-developers but to be in clear violation of the consumer rights.

“The rules proposed by the state are defeating the main objective of the act, which was to bring transparency in the real estate business and protecting consumer interest,” said Shirish Deshpande, chairman MGP.

The organisation has also demanded immediate withdrawal of the proposed rules by ordering a high-level investigation into the role of officials who framed the proposed rules. “Every possible loophole under each sub-clause that can favour the developer has been proposed in this draft. This indicates that draft has been prepared under pressure of builder lobby. We are garnering the public support to oppose it,” added Deshpande.

While, as per the Act developer was supposed to publish entire information about his registered project and past projects, including permissions received for the project; the state government has exempted the clause. Besides, when the Act restricted initial booking amount to 10%, the state government rules revised it to 30% and 45% upto the plinth level.