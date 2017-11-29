Mumbai cop committed suicide: Boyfriend booked as he refused to marry her

A day after Manju Gaikwad, a 22-year-old constable who was attached with the local arms division, hanged herself in her home in Naigaon police colony, her boyfriend was booked for abetment to suicide as he had refused to marry her.

The police said they have booked the a head constable’s 25-year-old son who was involved in a romantic relationship with Gaikwad for the past four years.

According to Dattatray Patil, senior police inspector, Bhoiwada police station, Gaikwad’s elder sister Pramila Yadav told the police that Gaikwad was in love with an unemployed youth who lived near their home and she wanted to marry him, but he didn’t, and that made her take the drastic step. “Based on Yadav’s statement, we have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Gaikwad’s boyfriend, however, we have not arrested him yet,” said Patil.

Patil said the accused told them that he had asked Gaikwad to wait for him to get a job. “The boy said he had not refused to get married but asked her to wait. However, Gaikwad had been insisting on tying the knot,” said Patil.

The police officers said that they will record statements of the couple’s friends and also checking their Call Data Record. “If we get proof against Gaikwad’s boyfriend, we will arrest him,” added Patil.