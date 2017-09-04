Mumbai cop makes videos about safety during Ganeshotsav, screens them at parties

Observing the lack of awareness among people about crime, a police inspector has prepared 11 videos to spread awareness about various modus operandi used by criminals to target them. The inspector, Rajendra Kane, was previously investigating the Salman Khan hit-and-run case.

Kane has made 11 short films ‘Me Bappa Bolton’ to prevent general crimes in the city.

The films are being shown in several Ganpati pandals in the western suburbs as well at Juhu beach during immersion.

These videos shed light on awareness for senior citizen staying alone in the house, thefts, cybercrimes, drink driving, noise pollution, following traffic norms and wearing helmets while driving among others.

Kane has also acted in some videos, in which he informs people about common crimes like bank frauds and online lottery scams.

“In one video I acted in police uniform while visiting a senior citizen’s residence. The neighbours are told to help them if they are staying alone in their building by checking on them at least once a day to see whether they are safe. Maintain a dairy with important contact numbers of their doctor, relatives and family members during emergency situation,” Kane told HT.

Another film is about educating people about bank frauds and online lottery scams that the people need to be told that they should not share the ‘OTP’ or other bank details by receiving the phone calls of strangers.

Several other videos were shown to prevent other crimes like chain snatching and robberies along with the do’s and don’ts pertaining to them.