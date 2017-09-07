On-duty Mumbai cop faints at Lalbaug, dies on way to hospital; teen biker killed in mishap

A policeman who was on bandobast duty at Lalbaug died on his way to JJ hospital after he suddenly fainted on Monday.

According to the Kalachowkie police , the 46-year-old assistant sub inspector, Satish Sable, who was on duty on law and order vehicle number 4, was under stress. N Ambika, deputy commissioner of police (zone IV) said that Sable was sitting in a chair on bandobast duty, when he allegedly suffered a heart attack and fainted. “The incident happened suddenly. Sable suffered a heart attack,” said Ambika.

In another incident, a 17-year-old boy who borrowed an Activa scooter for a spin to visit a Ganpati pandal, with his two friends riding pillion, was killed after the two-wheeler crashed into a divider in Santacruz (East) on Tuesday night.

According to the Vakola police, the incident took place around 8.50 pm on Nehru road in Vakola. The deceased, identified as Santosh Verma, was a resident of Adarsh Begum chawl in Kalina.

A police official from Vakola police station said, “The trio was travelling triple seat to see a Ganpati pandal somewhere in Vakola.”

However, Verma, the police said, was driving rashly and rammed the Activa into a divider. Verma suffered grievous head injuries and an onlooker rushed the trio to VN Desai hospital, where he died during treatment.

The police have registered a FIR under section 279 and 304 A of the Indian Penal Code against Verma.