Mumbai cop preparing for promotion dies after BEST bus hits bike

A 35-year-old police constable died after a bike, he was riding pillion on, was hit by a BEST bus at the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) in Bhandup on Sunday.

Sachin Mahadik, 35, who was attached with the Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and lived in Kalwa, had recently cleared the preliminary examination to become a sub-inspector. On Sunday, he and another police constable Sachin Jadhav were going to attend tuition classes to prepare for the mains exam. “Mahadik was preparing for the mains exam for the post of sub-inspector, for which he was going to attend classes when the accident occurred,” said Sanjay More, senior police inspector, Vikhroli police station. Jadhav just got minor injuries.

The Vikhroli police said Mahadik, who is survived by a wife and son, was riding pillion while Jadhav was riding the bike when the BEST bus knocked them down on the south-bound stretch of the EEH at 9.50am. Bus driver Pandurag Shitole, 51, was arrested and got out on bail. Mahadik, who sustained grievous injuries, was declared dead on arrival at Rajawadi hospital.

Other mishaps: Tempo overturns; bus knocks down cyclist

A couple of hours later, a tempo overturned in Vikhroli, which left the driver unconscious. The police rushed the driver, Kamal Khan, 31, to a nearby hospital, where he is being treated.

Khan told the police that he noticed that the front left door of the tempo had opened and while he was trying to shut it, he lost control over his vehicle, said the police.

In another accident involving a BEST bus, a 56-year-old cyclist was killed after the bus allegedly knocked him down in Borivli (West) on Thursday. Ashwin Shah was going to a nearby bank on his bicycle when the incident occurred. The Borivli police, investigating the case, said the crash took place around 1.30 pm at LT Road. As per eyewitness’ account, the BEST bus driver did not stop to provide help to the injured cyclist. Shah was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. The police have not found any leads in the CCTV footage.