Mumbai cop’s daughter posts video threatening to end life after dad is booked for suicide abetment

After a senior police inspector and his family from Mulund were booked for allegedly abetting a woman’s suicide, his daughter has posted a video, blaming the police department and threatening to commit suicide.

The police refuted the allegations, saying it was an attempt to gain sympathy.

On November 23, Riya Palande, 44, hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her house at Mulund (East).

After the police found a note at a shop in Mulund (West), Damodar Chaudhari, attached to the local arms unit of the police, his wife Bharati and his daughter Neelakshi were booked. Police said the cop’s family and Palande were involved in a financial dispute.

“I am Chaudhari’s elder daughter. He has been in service since 1989. My father worked in detection in the 26/11 case and later worked relentlessly for the Chunabhatti police station,” said Neelakshi in the video. “Since April, we had been asking for help stating that we have been cheated, but the police kept saying that it was a civil matter. We have enough proof of the transactions but the police department did not listen to us.”

The Navghar police refuted all allegations.