Mumbai cops deposit seized old notes worth Rs1.6 cr in courts’ accounts

Since demonetisation, the Mumbai crime branch has been busy compiling past cases to dispose of crores of rupees it has seized in various cases. Some of the cases are more than 40 years old. Officers are still compiling and making records and depositing cash in account after taking respective courts’ permission, said an officer.

Usually, police seize illegal cash during raids, searches and detection, and returns it to the complainant once the court decides on the case. The cash recovered by the crime branch in several cases like robbery, snatching, extortion and dacoity, was stored in the evidence room of each and every crime branch unit, collectively worth Rs1.6 crore.

Officers from all the 12 units and other specialised units like the anti-robbery cell and property cell, were asked to get old records in which the cash was seized during raids. Each unit prepared a detailed list regarding cases handled by it and cash seized, said a crime branch officer, adding, every officers took permission and deposited cash in the court’s account.

After demonetisation, all the senior officers discussed what needs to be done with the money and even complainants were consulted before taking up each case to the court. Finally, it was decided that the seized amount was to be deposited with i in the concern court’s account, the officer said.

