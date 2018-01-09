Mumbai cops hunt for woman, her boyfriend for slitting husband’s throat

The Shantinagar police in Bhiwandi have booked a 28-year-old woman and her alleged 24-year-old boyfriend, after the woman’s husband’s body was discovered under the bed at their residence on Sunday. The police have speculated that the incident took place between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

The woman Gulshaba Kaif Soni , who was a housewife, had allegedly been in a relationship with Rizwan Mohammed Ahmed Quereshi, a butcher, for the past one year. Her husband, Kaif alias Manojkumar alias Rahul Soni used to run a cutlery business in Agra. Kaif and Gulshaba had been married for four years and had three children.

According to the police, Kaif had found out about the affair between Gulshaba and Rizwan, following which the two conspired to kill him. They allegedly slit his throat, wrapped his body in two bedsheets, hid it under the bed, and fled the scene along with the children after locking the door.

M Bagga, police inspector, Shantinagar police station, said, “The incident took place a few days ago. The neighbours alerted us after a foul small started emitting from the house. When we broke down the door, we found that Kaif’s throat had been slit and his body had been wrapped in a bedsheet.”