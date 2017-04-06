Mumbai cops put 27 young drug addicts on path to rehabilitation

In two months, the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police crime branch has put 27 young drug abusers on the path to rehabilitation.

Recently, 23-year-old Arjun Bharadwaj had jumped off the 19th floor of a Bandra hotel, leaving a note mentioning depression and drug abuse as problems that had taken a toll on his life.

According to a source, the initiative was started in February by ANC chief, DCP Shivdeep Lande. The five units of the ANC at Azad Maidan, Worli, Bandra, Ghatkopar and Kandivali were given the task of identifying young drug abusers in their jurisdiction and helping them give up on it.

An ANC source said, “We approach the parents of these youngsters and with their permission start the rehabilitation process.”

Three of these 27 were badly addicted and had to be hospitalised, officials say. The remaining have been put on medication and did not need hospitalisation.

“This work is being done with the help of doctors at government hospitals such as KEM and Sion hospital. Recently, we busted many drug rackets where mephedrone (MD or Meow Meow), LSD and ganja was being supplied to youngsters. We even arrested young students from good colleges who had got into consuming as well as selling drugs. It is important to ensure that our younger generations are not getting affected by the drug menace and those who are getting affected are provided help in time,” added the ANC source.

The ANC will soon start their second phase of identifying such youngsters who for some or the other reason got addicted to drugs. The ANC has also asked youngsters in need of help or their parents to contact them on their narcoline — 9819111222 or they may contact DCP Lande on his number — 9955055534. Lande said, “We will definitely try to help youngsters who want to give up on drugs.” As part of spreading awareness against the menace of drugs, the ANC officials are visiting educational institutions running anti-drug campaigns.

